What Works (2015)

What Works: Case Studies in the Practice of Foresight

By Sohail Inayatullah

Tamkang University Press, Tamsui, Taiwan, 2015

What Works furthers the practice of foresight in organizations, institutions, cities and nations. Divided into three parts, What Works moves from theorizing the future to case studies of foresight in action and concludes with innovative futures methods.

The first part introduces futures studies — its principles, theories and methods. The second and main part of the book presents case studies. Chapters include:

Deep inclusion in a digital era: democratic governance Asia 2030

Leap-frogging the West: e-health futures in Bangladesh

From the lecturer to the murabbi: the alternative futures of higher education in Malaysia

Leveraging development: the alternative scenarios for BRAC University

Transforming agriculture: from salinity research to greening the desert

Cities as agents of change: emerging issues and case studies

Going beyond the thin blue line: the futures of international policing

From the collection to co-creation: the futures of libraries and librarians

From crops to care: the changing nature of health care in rural Australia

The third and final section focuses on methodological innovation. These chapters explore the implications of forecasting the long-term future, the use of the Sarkar game in foresight workshops, and how causal layered analysis has been used to transform personal and institutional stories. The conclusion evaluates the use of futures thinking for strategy development.