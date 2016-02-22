What Works (2015) (PDF)

This is the PDF version of What Works. After payment you will receive an email with the download link.

By Sohail Inayatullah

Tamkang University Press, Tamsui, Taiwan, 2015

What Works furthers the practice of foresight in organizations, institutions, cities and nations. Divided into three parts, What Works moves from theorizing the future to case studies of foresight in action and concludes with innovative futures methods.

The first part introduces futures studies — its principles, theories and methods. The second and main part of the book presents case studies.