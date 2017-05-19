Prout in Power (2017) (PDF)

Description
Prout in Power: Policy Solutions that Reframe Our Futures
By Sohail Inayatullah
Proutist Bloc India Publications, New Delhi, 2017
Created in the late 1950s by the Indian philosopher, mystic, and social activist P.R. Sarkar, Prout or the Progressive Utilization Theory is not only a theory of social change and transformed leadership, but an alternative political economy; an emergent alternative to capitalism, a vision and comprehensive model of a new future for humanity and the planet.
Decades ahead of its time, Prout is increasingly becoming relevant today. It is a pivotal theory not just to understand the world but to change it.
Prout has five crucial pillars: (1) spiritual practice, (2), neo-humanism, (3) the social cycle, (4) governance, and (5) the socio-economic system.
The first pillar, spiritual practice, acknowledges that there is an inner dimension to the external world – meditation and other similar practices are central to a successful Proutist society.
The second pillar, Neo-humanism, is both equal opportunity legislation and inner mindfulness – an ethics that expands our identity from ego to family to territory to religion to society to humanism and eventually to all living beings.
The third pillar is the social cycle. Prout provides a theory of macrohistory and future. While history has been cyclical, we are not doomed to repeat the past. Through ethical and transparent leadership, the cycle can become progressive, creating a new spiral future.
The fourth pillar is governance. Prout works in a world governance structure. It imagines a federalist world system and seeks to create “glocal” movements that challenge the current world economy.
The fifth is the socio-economic system. Prout challenges the current corporatist model, focusing instead on the cooperative model.
However, this book is not focused on explaining Prout; rather, it imagines a future where Prout is in ‘power’. It uses Prout to reframe the issues of the time so that innovative solutions can be created. Chapters articulate Prout policy on topics such as:
- Higher education
- Crime and prisons
- Poverty and wealth
- Power and policy-making
- Yoga and economics
- E-Health and new digital technologies
- The alternative futures of Asia
- The Arab Spring
We are in the midst of the postmodern, the era of multiplicity. Working with innovative movements all over the world, Prout provides the epistemology, methodology, and vision for a different future, and, thereby, present.
Length: 260 pages
COMMENTS ON PROUT IN POWER
Prout in Power is a beautifully written book offering profound insights into contemporary social change and new pathways for human betterment. Prof. Inayatullah subtly and powerfully uses the theories and perspectives of P.R. Sarkar and the Progressive Utilization Theory movement to understand our contemporary challenges and to dramatically re-imagine policy for the 21st century. Prout in Power offerS real pathways toward a world that works for all of us.
Dr. Jose Ramos, Editor, the Journal of Futures Studies. Director, Action Foresight, http://actionforesight.net/
This book contains innovative solutions to a broad range of topics that you can pick and choose from. Rather than ‘bandaid’ solutions you are invited to really turn your thinking on its head.
Satya Tanner, former Australian Airforce squadron leader, now, a senior engineer in the renewable energy sector, Denmark. http://www.satyatanner.com
For those who are new to Prout, the book provides an introduction to important pillars of the theory. And for those who are already versed in the Progressive Utilization Theory, Inayatullah gives a fascinating glimpse at how it could be implemented.
Dada Vedaprajinananda, Author of “From Brooklyn to Benares and Back.” http://www.dadaveda.com
Refreshingly, this book is short on problems and long on solutions, a welcome contrast with most books addressing the issues of the day. In keeping with Einstein’s dictum that it’s impossible to solve a problem with the same thinking that created it, Inayatullah offers policy solutions that enable Prout – Sarkar’s spiritually-based socio-economic theory – to be authoritatively recognised as providing a basis for our future. With his futures focus, Inayatullah is admirably equipped to provide foundational insights. Essential reading for anyone seriously interested in the way forward for humanity.
Bruce Dyer, the Nelson Regional Development Agency, South Island, New Zealand