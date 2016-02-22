CLA Reader (2004) and CLA 2.0 (2015) (Combined PDF)

Product Description

This is the PDF version of both CLA books: The Causal Layered Analysis (CLA) Reader: Theory and Case Studies of an Integrative and Transformative Methodology, Edited by Sohail Inayatullah, Tamkang University Press, Tamsui, Taiwan, 2004 and CLA 2.0: Transformative Research in Theory and Practice, Edited by Sohail Inayatullah and Ivana Milojević, Tamkang University Press, Tamsui, Taiwan, 2015.

After payment you will receive an email with the download link.

[NB: If the email does not appear in your inbox, please check your spam folder.]

Book 1:

The Causal Layered Analysis (CLA) Reader: Theory and Case Studies of an Integrative and Transformative Methodology

Edited by Sohail Inayatullah, Tamkang University Press, Tamsui, Taiwan, 2004

Contributing Authors:

Johan Galtung, Michael Shapiro, Zia Sardar Richard Slaughter, David Turnbull, Patricia Kelly, Marcus Bussey, Phil Graham, Leigh Canny, Dennis List, Alan Fricker, Ivana Milojevic, Sanne Tikjoeb, Paul Wildman, Jennifer Gidley, Christopher Jones, Murray May, Stuart Hill, James White, Phillip Daffara, Marcus Anthony, Serafino De Simone, Jose Ramos and Colin Russo

As a new theory and method, Causal Layered Analysis:

Seeks to integrate empiricist, interpretive, critical and action learning modes of knowing

Unpacks conventional futures

develops more effective policy

Creates transformative spaces

Deepens scenarios

Systematically allows for the inclusion of the perspectives of stakeholders, and the ideologies they hold

Can be used as textual critique or in workshop formats

Consists of multiple levels (the litany, systems, worldview and myth/metaphor)

Begins and ends with questioning

The book is divided into five parts.

Introduction to the Reader: theoretical, methodological context and case studies. Methodological comparisons Case Studies including genetic engineering, poverty, sustainability, racism, globalization, education, pedagogy for engineers, teaching futures, aviation, global media, Japan, City futures, technocracy and integrated intelligence. As an evolving methodology, including chapters on the cookbook approach, deep participation and action learning. Appendices to help in the research and action learning process.

Book 2:

CLA 2.0: Transformative Research in Theory and Practice

Edited by Sohail Inayatullah and Ivana Milojević, Tamkang University Press, Tamsui, Taiwan, 2015

CLA 2.0 consolidates the latest in scholarly research on layered approaches to transformative change by thinkers and activists from around the world.

The authors use CLA to investigate topics such as:

The Global Financial Crisis

Global governance

Ageing and the changing workforce

Educational and university futures

Climate change

Water futures in the Muslim world

The alternative futures of China

Agricultural policy in Australia

The new national narrative in Singapore

Terrorism futures

Contributing authors: Mariya Absar, Marcus Anthony, Brian Bishop, Åse Bjurström, Peter Black, Lauren Breen, Robert Burke, Marcus Bussey, April Chin, Maree Conway, Andrew Curry, Peta Dzidic, Niki Ellis, Gilbert Fan, Nauman Farooqi, Tom Graves, Sabina Head, Jeanne Hoffman, Bai Huifen, Sohail Inayatullah, Anita Kelleher, Patricia Kelly, Noni Kenny, Adrian Kuah, Saliv Bin Larif, Aleta Lederwasch, Ian Lowe, Ivana Milojević, Jane Palmer, Jose Ramos, Yvette Montero Salvatico, Miriam Sannum, Wendy Schultz, Umar Sheraz, Lynda Shevellar, Frank Spencer, Debbie Terranova, Pham Thanh, Joonas Vola, Gautam Wahi, Cate Watson, and Tzu-Ying Wu.

Causal layered analysis can be used not just to deconstruct the future but to reconstruct the future, to create whole-of-worldview and narrative solutions to the complex problems humanity faces. This volume will be useful to theoreticians and practitioners who seek to use the future to change the present.

Total length of the combined PDF: 1172 pages