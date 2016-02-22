CLA 2.0 (2015)

Product Description

CLA 2.0: Transformative Research in Theory and Practice

Edited by Sohail Inayatullah and Ivana Milojević

Tamkang University Press, Tamsui, Taiwan, 2015

CLA 2.0 consolidates the latest in scholarly research on layered approaches to transformative change by thinkers and activists from around the world.

The authors use CLA to investigate topics such as:

The Global Financial Crisis

Global governance

Ageing and the changing workforce

Educational and university futures

Climate change

Water futures in the Muslim world

The alternative futures of China

Agricultural policy in Australia

The new national narrative in Singapore

Terrorism futures

Contributing authors: Mariya Absar, Marcus Anthony, Brian Bishop, Åse Bjurström, Peter Black, Lauren Breen, Robert Burke, Marcus Bussey, April Chin, Maree Conway, Andrew Curry, Peta Dzidic, Niki Ellis, Gilbert Fan, Nauman Farooqi, Tom Graves, Sabina Head, Jeanne Hoffman, Bai Huifen, Sohail Inayatullah, Anita Kelleher, Patricia Kelly, Noni Kenny, Adrian Kuah, Saliv Bin Larif, Aleta Lederwasch, Ian Lowe, Ivana Milojević, Jane Palmer, Jose Ramos, Yvette Montero Salvatico, Miriam Sannum, Wendy Schultz, Umar Sheraz, Lynda Shevellar, Frank Spencer, Debbie Terranova, Pham Thanh, Joonas Vola, Gautam Wahi, Cate Watson, and Tzu-Ying Wu.

Causal layered analysis can be used not just to deconstruct the future but to reconstruct the future, to create whole-of-worldview and narrative solutions to the complex problems humanity faces. This volume will be useful to theoreticians and practitioners who seek to use the future to change the present.

Length: 572 pages