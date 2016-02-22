CLA 2.0 (2015) (PDF)

Product Description
CLA 2.0: Transformative Research in Theory and Practice
Edited by Sohail Inayatullah and Ivana Milojević
Tamkang University Press, Tamsui, Taiwan, 2015
CLA 2.0 consolidates the latest in scholarly research on layered approaches to transformative change by thinkers and activists from around the world.
The authors use CLA to investigate topics such as:
- The Global Financial Crisis
- Global governance
- Ageing and the changing workforce
- Educational and university futures
- Climate change
- Water futures in the Muslim world
- The alternative futures of China
- Agricultural policy in Australia
- The new national narrative in Singapore
- Terrorism futures
Contributing authors: Mariya Absar, Marcus Anthony, Brian Bishop, Åse Bjurström, Peter Black, Lauren Breen, Robert Burke, Marcus Bussey, April Chin, Maree Conway, Andrew Curry, Peta Dzidic, Niki Ellis, Gilbert Fan, Nauman Farooqi, Tom Graves, Sabina Head, Jeanne Hoffman, Bai Huifen, Sohail Inayatullah, Anita Kelleher, Patricia Kelly, Noni Kenny, Adrian Kuah, Saliv Bin Larif, Aleta Lederwasch, Ian Lowe, Ivana Milojević, Jane Palmer, Jose Ramos, Yvette Montero Salvatico, Miriam Sannum, Wendy Schultz, Umar Sheraz, Lynda Shevellar, Frank Spencer, Debbie Terranova, Pham Thanh, Joonas Vola, Gautam Wahi, Cate Watson, and Tzu-Ying Wu.
Causal layered analysis can be used not just to deconstruct the future but to reconstruct the future, to create whole-of-worldview and narrative solutions to the complex problems humanity faces. This volume will be useful to theoreticians and practitioners who seek to use the future to change the present.
Length: 572 pages
COMMENTS ON CLA
CLA is an important and exceedingly useful theory and foundational method for including the views of other cultures in thinking about the future.
Kuo-Hua Chen, Director and Associate Professor, Graduate Institute of Futures Studies, Tamkang University, Taiwan
Inayatullah’s Causal Layered Analysis is the first major new futures theory and method since Delphi, almost fifty years ago. CLA is a very sophisticated way to categorize different views of and concerns about the futures, and then to use them to help groups think about the futures far more effectively than they could by using any one of the layers alone, as most theory/methods do.
James Dator, Professor, Department of Political Science, University of Hawaii
CLA offers a way to create new and useful visions of the future by challenging assumptions, probing causes for change, and understanding the structural assumptions and myths that often constrain our thinking. New horizons open when these boundaries are identified, understood and questioned. In short CLA is a liberating method that forces us to ask why we think about the future as we do.
Ted Gordon, Director, AC/UNU/Millennium Project
COMMENTS ON CLA 2.0
CLA 2.0: Transformative Research in Theory and Practice provides an extraordinary (and updated) point of entry for one of Futures Studies’ most dynamic methods and theories of knowledge. Offering a global range of case studies from leading practitioners and researchers on a diverse array of timely and prescient issues, CLA 2.0 picks up where The Causal Layered Analysis Reader left off and breaks new ground in charting the evolution of this praxis-driven method. CLA 2.0 makes a tremendous contribution to the field and practice of Futures Studies, and the richness and depth of the text are a testament to CLA’s wide applicability and transformative ethos.
John A. Sweeney, Deputy Director of the Center for Postnormal Policy and Futures Studies at East-West University
CLA as a Futures studies method provides answers as to why the public and politicians have so far been unreceptive to the fundamental issues of our time, despite the overwhelming evidence that alternative ideas and approaches are urgently required. CLA provides a convincing explanation for resistance to change. As government, academic, scientific and business leaders think about transformative research and how to advance it, CLA.2 has much to share in terms of experience with, and models for promoting change. CLA is a meta-analysis with important process components and integrates other research paradigms from the last decades.
Mohammadali Baradaran Ghahfarokh, the University of Tehran
CLA 2.0 provides more than a dozen of anticipatory action learning cases and insights on how CLA, as a theory and method, could enrich and transform our ways of knowing (the self and society and of managing social transformation (structure).
This groundbreaking book shows you how possible and sensible it is to connect and integrate multiple perspectives and realities from fury to rationality to civilization codes, mapping context-space and meaning making. While CLA is anchored on questioning assumptions and in creating alternative and preferred long-term futures, CLA action learning workshops could give you that sense of urgency to act and develop strategies and formulate future responsive policies and plans on Monday morning.
CLA 2.0 provides multiple stories of personal experiences and emerging myths and metaphors capable of challenging the status quo; of dismantling power as we know it at different levels and layers of existence and perceptibility to create a more resilient and brighter futures for all of us and the next.
Shermon Ortega Cruz is Director of the Centre for Engaged Foresight, the Philippines.
CLA 2.0 is great. It harnesses and harvests another generation of CLA thinking extending its legacy and ours.
Colin Russo, Gold Coast City Council, Community Consultation, Australia
Great congratulations for this really inspiring book. It is a breakthrough in the use of the metaphors in futures research.
Osmo Kuusi, University of Turku, Turku, Finland
The CLA 2.0 is a rich follow up to Inayatullah’s CLA Reader. The book, which is co-edited by Ivana Milojević offers a wide variety of case studies that extend the field of CLA research and application. It comes with scholarly Introductions by both Milojević and Inayatullah and has a useful opening section theorising CLA in five contrasting chapters as an evolving transformative praxis. All up this is a great contribution to futures field and a wonderful bridge between theory and practice.
Marcus Bussey, The University of the Sunshine Coast
A comprehensive, well structured and fascinating work… A beautiful achievement and a great value for readers.
Nadine Love, Author, Luminaries on the Loose.