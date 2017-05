Interview with Sohail Inayatullah by Leigh Robshaw. Discussion on forthcoming changes such as solar, gene and AI technologies, driverless cars and “clean meat”. Also a section on Sohail Inayatullah’s ideal future world. Published in My Weekly, Wednesday, 16th November 2016.

www.metafuture.org/library1/SohalFutureSelvesMyWeekly.pdf