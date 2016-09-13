October 19-21, 2016

Futures thinking, Strategy Development and Transformative Research Course

NDS and Professor Sohail Inayatullah

This intensive strategic foresight course will be interactive and focus on enhancing the ability and capacity to create alternative and preferred futures in the NDIS world. Participants will be assisting in building their capability to anticipate major trends, challenges and opportunities facing organisations and the wider sector and explore critical questions including:

What are the futures of disability service providers?



How will the NDIS impact your organisation?



What are the potential impacts of platform cooperativism?



Indeed, how will the increasing rate of change impact how and what you do?

Participants will select a focus question, a compelling issue that they are working on, and use the questioning and creating process to design the future they desire. Along with an eye to the external world, we will explore our inner narratives and the stories that can help take us to our preferred futures. In-depth and extensive coverage of strategic foresight concepts, tools and methods will be provided along with the application of these methods to the participants’ compelling issue or action learning projects.

Course Details

Date:

19th , 20th and 21st October 2016

Time:

Day 1 and 2: 9am – 5pm / Day 3: 9am – 3pm

Location:

Pavilion Function & Conference Centre – Century Room

Cost:

$1450 NDS Members | $1950 Non-Members

Note:

Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea included for the three days

Registration:

This course will only be offered by NDS once in 2016 and is made available at a substantially reduced cost to NDS Members and Non-Members. Places in this course are strictly limited to 40 participants to enable one-to-one mentoring. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to support your organisation to adapt, innovate and transform.

If you would like to discuss further detail about this course please contact:

Lisa Fraser

Senior Sector Development Officer

Queensland

Ph: 07 3828 9415

Fax: 07 3003 1698

Mob: 0417 723 653

Email: lisa.fraser@nds.org.au

Web: www.nds.org.au